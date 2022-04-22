Sports

Gators maul Tigers

April 22, 2022 | Randy Dickson

The hits kept rolling for Baker’s softball team on Thursday as the Gators played host to Pensacola High. By the time the game ended with the 15-run mercy rule Baker had sealed the win 19-4 in four innings. The Gator attack was a steady barrage of hitting and base stealing against an overmatched Tiger team. […]