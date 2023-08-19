football, Sports

Gators make strong showing in Kickoff Classic

August 19, 2023 | Randy Dickson

The next time the Baker football team takes the field will be at Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium on Aug. 25 for the season opener as the Gators host South Walton. If Friday’s Kickoff Classic against a talented Northview team is any indication of how Baker will do against the high-flying Seahawks there is reason for optimism for Gator fans.