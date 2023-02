Sports

Gators enjoy experience at Blue Wahoos Stadium

February 27, 2023 | Brian Lester

Wyatt Straight didn’t hesitate to sacrifice his body for the good of the team. With a runner charging towards home in the second inning, the Baker freshman raced to the plate, held the ball tightly in his glove and absorbed a hit that knocked him to the ground. No way was he not going to make the play here in the Gator’s game against Pensacola on a mild evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola.