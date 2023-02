Sports

Gators and Bulldogs compete in Baker Invitational

February 17, 2023 | Randy Dickson

One of the biggest boys weightlifting meets of the year took place at Baker School last week when the Gators hosted the Baker Invitational. The host Gators were joined by big school powerhouses Navarre, Pace, Milton, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach along with Walton, Jay and Pensacola Catholic.