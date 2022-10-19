Gators advance to district finals

Baker’s volleyball team continued its march to a 20th consecutive district championship on Tuesday beating Northview in three sets 25-6, 25-17, 25-11 in the District 1-1A tournament semifinals. The Gators face Jay in the championship match on Thursday evening at 6:30 at Central High School.
“I think we came out a little bit headstrong,” Gator coach Chelsea Medley said. “We lost a little bit of focus in the second set, but regained it in the third.”
Baker hitter Maddie Mills goes up for a kill against Northview during Tuesday’s District 1-1A volleyball semifinal match played at Central.
