Sports

Gators advance to district finals

October 19, 2022 | Randy Dickson

Baker’s volleyball team continued its march to a 20th consecutive district championship on Tuesday beating Northview in three sets 25-6, 25-17, 25-11 in the District 1-1A tournament semifinals. The Gators face Jay in the championship match on Thursday evening at 6:30 at Central High School. “I think we came out a little bit headstrong,” Gator coach Chelsea Medley said. “We lost a little bit of focus in the second set, but regained it in the third.”