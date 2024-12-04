Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Sports
Gator girls’ basketball rolls over Gulf Pointe Latin
Baker’s girls basketball team was highly efficient in a 55-29 win over Gulf Pointe Latin on Tuesday night. Mckenzie McGraw and Katerina Price each scored 12 points in the victory. Freshmen Mallory Lawson and Addison Cadenhead chipped in seven points apiece.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.