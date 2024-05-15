Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gator coaching search hits the home stretch

Randy Dickson
It has been about a month since Baker School announced it was parting ways with head football coach Barry Gardner on April 18. Led by athletic director John Carlisle, the school has since been in search for the next man to lead the storied program.
Baker principal Mike Martello and athletic director John Carlisle are heading up the search for the next Gator football coach that is now starting to wind down.

 

