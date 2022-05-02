Gardner named Baker football coach

In the spirit of the recent National Football League draft, Baker’s pick for a new head coach is in and the Gators select Barry Gardner to head the program. The selection of the 38-year old Gardner should come as no surprise. Gardner has been on the Baker staff for two years and helped lead Baker […]
Barry Gardner (left) is congratulated by Baker School principal Mike Martello for being named the new Gator head football coach.
