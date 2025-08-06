Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gaetz, Boyles help Holt residents after FPL solar farm breach

| Tony Judnich
Florida Power & Light has acknowledged that a “catastrophic failure” occurred at its Kayak Solar Energy Center in Holt after a recent heavy rainfall led to large sediment discharges into wetlands and streams and onto residential properties, state Sen. Don Gaetz said at a public meeting on Monday evening.
These images from FPL show FPL workers removing sediment from Wilkinson Creek after the breach. (Photo by Tony Judnich)

 

