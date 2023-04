business

FPL invites nearby residents to learn about proposed solar center

April 12, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

Neighbors who live near the site of a new proposed solar energy center recently got their first good look at the possible project. A new Florida Power & Light solar energy center which would be located a few miles west of Crestview and just south of Interstate 10 is in the early permitting stages. FPL representatives invited the nearby neighbors to an open house on April 6 to discuss the project.