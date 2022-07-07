News

Former Baker fire chief indicted for murder

July 7, 2022 | Jeff Peyton

An Escambia County Grand Jury has indicated Brian Keith Easterling for the charge of First Degree Murder. The Indictment stems from the June 2, 2022, shooting death of Michael Evers. The Defendant is being held without bond and his arraignment is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The investigation is being handled by the Escambia County […]