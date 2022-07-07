Former Baker fire chief indicted for murder

An Escambia County Grand Jury has indicated Brian Keith Easterling for the charge of First Degree Murder. The Indictment stems from the June 2, 2022, shooting death of Michael Evers. The Defendant is being held without bond and his arraignment is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The investigation is being handled by the Escambia County […]
Brian Keith Easterling, Fire Chief for Baker Fire District, was arrested on Sun., June 5 for a homicide that occurred in Escambia County earlier that day.
