Opinion

For God’s Sake: Make time for reflection and repentance

February 21, 2023 | Rev. Mark Broadhead

Max Lucado wrote: “If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent an educator. If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent us a scientist. If our greatest need had been money, God would have sent us an economist. But since our greatest need was forgiveness, God sent us a Savior.”