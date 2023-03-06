For God’s Sake: Listen to the teachings of Jesus

Many people mistake revenge to be a form of justice. “Hah! How do you like it?” “Hah! You’re going to hurt like I do!” And what happens? The cycle continues.

The Old Testament teaches a lot about revenge and settling the score. But it sounds as though it focuses on intentional harm done to other people rather than accidental harm.

Leviticus 24:19-20 says, “Anyone who maims another shall suffer the same injury in return: fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth; the injury inflicted is the injury to be suffered.”

Getting even was the rule and practice for thousands of years. Can you imagine what this world would be like if this was the standard? No mercy. Get even. Get more than even. The violence would never stop because violence perpetuates itself.

When Jesus came, he changed everything. Jesus taught about a gentler way. He taught about peace. He taught lessons that were designed to cause people to think about ending abusive and hurtful behavior.

He taught, “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also; and if anyone wants to sue you and take your coat, give your cloak as well; and if anyone forces you to go one mile, go also the second mile.”

Jesus also taught, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven.”

If you pray for an enemy, if you love an enemy, the situation is going to change. The person you are praying for may not change, but you will. The way you look at them, the feelings you have toward them will change because of God’s intervention.

Being disciples of Jesus Christ, we are called to go above and beyond the ways the world would prefer to act.

Listen to the teachings of Jesus.

We are to go above and beyond because of what Jesus has done for us.

