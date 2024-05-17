Education

Florosa Elementary music teacher named Country Music Association Foundation’s 2024 Music Teacher of Excellence

May 17, 2024 | Staff Reporters

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the County Music Association (CMA) Foundation partnered with 30 Country Music stars to surprise music teachers nationwide that they were selected as a Music Teacher of Excellence. Florosa Elementary Music Teacher Sarah Theres was surrounded by co-workers when the announcement was made on Tuesday, May 7, via a special congratulatory video by Country artist Caitlyn Smith that she was selected as a 2024 CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence (MToE).