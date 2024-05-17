Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Education
Florosa Elementary music teacher named Country Music Association Foundation’s 2024 Music Teacher of Excellence
In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the County Music Association (CMA) Foundation partnered with 30 Country Music stars to surprise music teachers nationwide that they were selected as a Music Teacher of Excellence. Florosa Elementary Music Teacher Sarah Theres was surrounded by co-workers when the announcement was made on Tuesday, May 7, via a special congratulatory video by Country artist Caitlyn Smith that she was selected as a 2024 CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence (MToE).
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.