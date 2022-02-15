Florida Artist Blacksmithing Association announces its schedule

The mission of the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA) is the teach and preserve the art of blacksmithing. Part of the FABA educational program is to host monthly meetings at six locations around the state.

The first meeting with FABA is always on the organization, after that we encourage you to join this fine organization. Membership is by family and for a family to join go to https://blacksmithing.org (click on the membership tab), the cost is only $30 per year.

Here’s the monthly schedule:

February 26: 9-2, Traditions Workshop, 418 Green Acres Rd, Fort Walton BeachProject: forging a fork

March 26, 9-3, John Butler’s farm, 4112 Bell Lane, Pace

Make and take class $110, lunch included. Project: Make a Railroad spike knife.

April 23, 9-3, Location TBD- probably in Navarre

Jordan Borstelmann will demonstrate how to make one of his trademark axes

May 28, 9-3, Timber Creek Distillery, 6451 Lake Ella Rd, Crestview

Project: forging a sea creature.

Interested or need more information? Contact david@traditionsworkshop.com or call/text David at 850-974-1548.