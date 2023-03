Faith

First Baptist Milligan, faith in the fire

March 6, 2023 | Randy Dickson

One of the first Bible stories many children learn is found in the book of Daniel when three Hebrews, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, are thrown into a fiery furnace for not bowing to a statue of King Nebuchadnezzar. Pastor Charles Smith and his congregation at First Baptist Church of Milligan have their own story of faith through the fire.