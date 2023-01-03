News

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida offering scholarship for agriculture

January 3, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Want to pursue a career in agriculture? There may be a scholarship opportunity for you. Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is offering one scholarship up to $24,000 to a high school senior, college freshman or sophomore with plans to go into the field of agriculture. The scholarship will cover $3,000 for eight semesters totaling $24,000 for a student’s tuition throughout their four year undergraduate degree. Additionally, Farm Credit will provide a paid internship during their junior or senior year of college.