Eagles soar past Bulldogs

There were no best of times and worst of times as Crestview High School’s boys basketball team squared off against a talented South Cobb team out of Georgia in the opening day of play in the Fort Walton Beach High School Basketball Beach Bash on Tuesday.
A miserably slow start to the game by the Bulldogs made for a long day with only the worst of times. That is, unless one considers Crestview didn’t allow the Eagles to go up by 35 points and start a running clock in the second half.
Crestview’s Lorenzo Blackwell draws heavy contact as he drives the lane against South Cobb during Tuesday’s game in the Beach Bash Basketball Tournament at Fort Walton Beach High School.
