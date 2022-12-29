Sports

Eagles soar past Bulldogs

December 29, 2022 | Randy Dickson

There were no best of times and worst of times as Crestview High School’s boys basketball team squared off against a talented South Cobb team out of Georgia in the opening day of play in the Fort Walton Beach High School Basketball Beach Bash on Tuesday. A miserably slow start to the game by the Bulldogs made for a long day with only the worst of times. That is, unless one considers Crestview didn’t allow the Eagles to go up by 35 points and start a running clock in the second half.