Eagles have landed:  New F-15EXs arrive at Eglin

The Eagles have landed.

The Air Force’s two newest fighters, F-15EX Eagle IIs, known as EX3 and EX4, touched down at Eglin Dec. 20, 2023, just minutes from each other.

One of the new F-15EXs taxis on the runway at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida on Dec. 20, 2023. EX3 and EX4 are the Air Force’s newest fighter jets and have updated features such as the cockpit pressure monitor and warning system and an ultra-high frequency antenna for satellite communications. The 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron personnel are responsible for testing the aircraft

 

