Drone unit assists in capture of Crestview suspect

March 15, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

A Crestview man who had attempted to flee authorities was arrested after being located by drones. Joshua Mann, 39, of Crestview, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. March 14 on charges of resisting an officer without violence, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active and probation violation.