Driver crashes truck after being struck with birdshot

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Crestview man was apparently struck with birdshot while driving his pickup truck Friday evening.

Deputies were called to the area of Clint Mason Road and Grady Johnson Road around 6:45 p.m. in response to a shots-fired call. They found a Crestview area resident in his 40s with injuries to his head. He had crashed into a telephone pole after being struck with what appeared to be birdshot.

The man was transferred to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at the P3 Tips Mobile application, 863.651.TIPS, or emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com