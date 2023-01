News

Domestic violence suspect apprehended after 2-day search

January 9, 2023 | Staff Reporters

A Crestview area man who was the subject of an intense search Sunday was tracked Monday to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community and taken into custody on multiple felony charges and prior active warrants. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies began looking for 29-year old Joshua Colley Sunday morning in connection to a reported aggravated domestic battery involving a firearm in Laurel Hill.