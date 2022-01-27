Despite ending, Crestview’s girls soccer team showed improvement this season

Navarre eventually took control, turning a three-goal lead at halftime into an 8-0 win on a chilly evening at Bennett C. Russell Stadium.

Despite the result, the Bulldogs walk away knowing they put forth a solid effort from start to finish. Head coach Christian Estrada will tell you as much.

“Our goalkeeper put in a lot of work, but we knew we were up against a good team,” Estrada said. “We adjusted formations, made some changes and the girls did all we could ask for, and that was to fight until the end.”

The loss ends the Bulldogs’ season at 5-10-1, and while it wasn’t a winning campaign, the team made its share of strides.

“We’ve seen the program improve and have even gotten compliments from other coaches about how much we’ve improved,” Estrada said. “The good thing is we still have room to grow.”

Crestview was playing Navarre for the second time this season. It lost 8-0 the first time around as well back in December but seemed to be in a position to avoid a similar fate in this matchup.

Several shots were turned away in the opening half that seemed like sure-fire goals as Crestview kept a glimmer of hope alive that it could make a comeback.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 at halftime before Navarre took control in the second half and put the game away.

Estrada thought his team maintained its effort even as the game got further out of reach and pointed out that no matter how tough things have gotten this year, the players have remained unified.

“The girls came together and played hard, and we’ve seen the improvement we wanted to see,” Estrada said.

Estrada added that the Bulldogs never let themselves become divided despite the adversity they faced.

“The commitment and the way they supported each other was great,” Estrada said. “They fought as a team and came off the field still acting like a team. Even when they made mistakes, they picked each other up.”

Only four seniors are on the roster, which means most of the team will be back, including freshman standout Mary Richard, who scored 12 goals this season.

Estrada said the competition his team was up against this season is only going to make his team better in the long run and he is confident the best is ahead for the Bulldogs.

“Playing tough teams is the only way you are going to better, and we want to continue to play good competition,” Estrada said. “We just want to continue to get better as a team next year.”