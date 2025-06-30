Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Florida News
DeSantis signs tax cuts for businesses, shoppers
Tallahassee – Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 30 signed a $1.6 billion tax-cut package that is dominated by eliminating a commercial-lease tax and providing sales-tax breaks on back-to-school items, hurricane-preparedness supplies and guns and ammo.
