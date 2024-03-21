Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Florida News
DeSantis signs homeless restrictions
Tallahassee – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a controversial bill designed to prevent homeless people from sleeping in public places, continuing to say he doesn’t want Florida to become like places such as San Francisco.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.