Deputy killed in Saturday shooting

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy lost his life Saturday, Dec. 24, when a domestic violence suspect opened fire on responding deputies from inside his residence.
Five-year OCSO veteran Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, succumbed to the shooting injury shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Walton Beach – Destin Hospital. The suspect, 43-year old Timothy Price-Williams was hit with return fire from deputies, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury to his arm.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.