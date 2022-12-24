News

Deputy killed in Saturday shooting

December 24, 2022 | Staff Reporters

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy lost his life Saturday, Dec. 24, when a domestic violence suspect opened fire on responding deputies from inside his residence. Five-year OCSO veteran Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, succumbed to the shooting injury shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Walton Beach – Destin Hospital. The suspect, 43-year old Timothy Price-Williams was hit with return fire from deputies, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury to his arm.