Defense sparks Lady Bulldog win

Those who believe it’s never over until it’s over might have had second thoughts on Monday when the Crestview Lady Bulldog basketball team took on West Carroll, Tenn., in the opening round of the Navarre Beach Holiday Classic.
Crestview scored the first 15 points of the game and had a 20-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. At that point any hopes the War Eagles had of winning were likely gone.
Elise Simmons goes up for two of her 17 points for Crestview in Tuesday’s Lady Bulldog win over West Carroll out of Tennessee in the Navarre Beach Holiday Classic.
