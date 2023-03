Faith

‘D Now’ weekend encourages students to be bold in their faith

March 20, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Tyler Eanes and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Baker are on several missions. The mission most important to Eanes, the student pastor at the church, is to reach young people for Jesus and equip them as disciples for Christ. One of the ways the church does that is through an annual D Now weekend held at the church with outreach in the community.