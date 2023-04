baseball, Sports

Crusaders cruise past Crestview

April 1, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Friday night was a tough evening for the Crestview High School baseball team as the Bulldogs played host to Pensacola Catholic. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the third inning, but the Crusaders broke it open late scoring eight runs in the final two innings. In the end, it was Catholic topping the Bulldogs 13-3.