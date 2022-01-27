Crews from 6 area agencies battle house fire at Baker home

A rural firefighting community came together Jan. 24 to fight a house fire that broke out in the Baker Fire Department’s district.

Crews from Baker, Holt, Harold, Blackmon, Munson, and Crestview Fire Department responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a large two-story home with an attached garage that was on fire. Smoke and flames were showing when they arrived.

Nearly five hours later, they had gotten the fire under control and were loading up their equipment.

“It was long night, followed by a way (too) early morning to get ready for work,” read the post on Baker’s Facebook page. “We are extremely grateful for the quick response from our North end Fire family. We could not have done it without your assistance.”

Nobody was injured in the fire.

“It’s always an emotional situation we pushed as hard as we could,” the post continued.” We are so very sorry for what this family has gone through.”