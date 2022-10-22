Crestview’s offense explodes in win over Milton

A pair of Northwest Florida high school football heavyweights squared off at Crestview’s Jack Foster Stadium on Friday as Milton came to town to take on the Bulldogs.
Both teams needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss could end either team’s chances of playing on past the first Friday in November.
Crestview’s Jayson Jones cuts off a block by Bulldog offensive tackle Michael Carson.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.