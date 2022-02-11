Crestview’s Madi Muse shines at state meet

Her coach, Alex Pottinger, shouted words of encouragement. And a few of the Navarre lifters crouched down outside the competition area cheering on Muse.

All the Crestview sophomore had to do at this point at the FHSAA 3A state weightlifting meet was give her fans a little more to cheer about.

And she did.

Muse executed her final lift to perfection. She smiled knowing she had gotten the job done, setting two personal bests, and walked towards her coach with open arms for a hug to celebrate. She also shared a group hug with the Navarre lifters who cheered her on.

“It’s amazing,” Muse said. “That’s an all-time PR for me in the clean and jerk and PR total (300 pounds). I tried for 175 at regionals and didn’t get it. This was my redemption. I did it when it counted.”

That she did and Muse’s effort was enough to catapult her to a third-place finish in the 110-pound weight class. She also placed second in snatch, which involves lifting the barbell from the floor to an overhead position in a single motion. She recorded a lift of 120 pounds in that category.

Teammate Cierra Ezell also competed for the Bulldogs at state. She finished 13th in snatch in the 169-pound weight class and took 12th in the traditional meet with a total lift of 305.

For Muse, this was her second trip to state, and this time the nerves didn’t get to her as much.

“It’s a different feeling than the first time,” Muse said. “There were more nerves then. This time, it was more adrenaline.”

Muse is poised to return again next season considering how well the early part of her high school career has gone. It’s gone better than expected, according to Muse.

“I didn’t think I’d get here two times in a row,” Muse said. “The goal this year was to get to state and it’s an amazing accomplishment to be able to lift in front of all these people and be supported by so many people.”

Muse did her best to stay loose prior to competing Thursday morning, jumping up and down while also watching her competition closely.

She looked calm and focused during each lift and was glad to see the day end on a high note, the hard work she put into the sport paying off.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” Muse said.

While Muse said she’ll take time to enjoy the success of this year, it won’t be long before she’s back to work. She said she’ll spend a lot of time improving her bench press in the offseason.

“There’s always something I can improve on,” Muse said. “I’ll put in a lot of time and a lot of hours, especially on the bench.”