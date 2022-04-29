Crestview’s Krumnow snatches victory at state

Crestview High School sent two lifters to the Class 3A state weightlifting championships in Port St. Joe last week, Caleb Krumnow and Marcus Patterson. Both lifters performed well.
Patterson, a senior, took fifth place in Traditional in the 239-pound weight class. Krumnow was even better winning a state championship in snatch in the 219-pound weight class.
