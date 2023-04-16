Crestview’s Caleb Krumnow overcomes adversity to place at state

Guess which finish meant more? A hint? It’s not the one that you think it is.

“It feels better than the state championship last year,” Krumnow said. “Just because there was so much adversity this year that I didn’t go through last year. It’s not first, but it feels better.”

The adversity Krumnow referenced early Saturday afternoon at the RP Funding Center goes back to football season. Krumnow was injured early on. It left his senior season in weightlifting in serious doubt.

“I didn’t even expect to lift. I tore my labrum in football,” Krumnow said. “To come back from that and get a medal, it’s nice.”

Krumnow didn’t start lifting until January. It put him a bit behind others in the sport. And that’s a tough spot to be in considering how competitive weightlifting in Florida has become.

Yet, he remained unfazed by the setback, focusing on what would put him in the best position to make up ground and punch another ticket to state.

“Since I only had a short amount of time, I focused more on form work and getting the weight up faster,” Krumnow said. “It’s hard to gain strength, but it’s easy to work on form.”

The approach worked.

He won a district title and helped the Bulldogs win their first team district crown in more than 20 years.

A top five finish at the regional secured his trip to Lakeland. Getting to compete in an arena that had a big-time feel to it brought out the best in him.

“You feel like a true competitor here,” Krumnow said.

Teammates Ethan Myers (169) and Eli Anglin (154) also competed at state. Both finished outside the top 10. Still, just getting here is a big deal.

As for Krumnow, he achieved one of his goals going into a season he wasn’t even sure would happen at one point.

“My main goal was for my medals to clink. Now I have a second one, so they are going to clink. That’s the biggest accomplishment,” Krumnow said.