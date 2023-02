Education, News

Crestview student receives building trades scholarship

February 15, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Troy Young, a Crestview High School Senior, received the Robert and Amy Harper Scholarship at the International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The scholarship is awarded to one high school student who plans a trade career. Out of 72 schools in the State of Florida and over 300 nationwide, Young won the award for his achievements in the building program at Crestview High School. He has earned six certifications in construction and HVAC and is a lead project manager and designer of the Capstone class project.