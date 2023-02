News

Crestview Police develop new health programs

February 9, 2023 | Angie Womble

The City of Crestview Police Department has created new “grassroots” health programs to address specific needs in the community. During a recent Crestview City Council meeting, Police Chief Stephen McCosker and community service officer Kristen Peters shared a presentation going over three new in-house programs developed by the Crestview Police Department.