Crestview, north county residents: Take 10 minutes to complete broadband survey

“The areas of Okaloosa County, where there is little or no access to internet services, experience significant roadblocks for business expansion, applying for jobs and participating in online education,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mel Ponder.

The online survey is available HERE and must be completed by March 1, 2022. Business and residential participants are asked to complete the survey at a home or business where high-speed internet is unreliable or unavailable. Paper copies are available upon request.

According to Vice-Chairman Nathan Boyles (District 3), “This broadband survey will give us the data needed to develop improvement projects and present solutions on broadband infrastructure needs for Okaloosa County residents and businesses.” The information gathered from the survey will only be used to support the North County Broadband Project and to guide the investment of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. For more information or assistance on this survey, please call 850-651-7570 or email the County at itinfo@myokaloosa.com. Access the Broadband Internet Survey directly at https://webgis.myokaloosa.com/broadbandsurvey/.