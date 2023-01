News

Crestview names its 2022 Citizen of the Year

January 13, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

Dana Clah, the founder of the Emerald Coast Life Center, thought she was invited to the City of Crestview’s Mae Reatha Coleman Citizen of the Year recognition to support her pastor. She was taken aback when she found out she was this year’s recipient of the Citizen of the Year award and the people in the audience were there to celebrate her achievements from the past year.