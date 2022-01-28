Crestview mom helps other moms by donating her milk

When Torri Prchal gave birth to her first son six years ago, she wanted to breastfeed him but struggled to produce enough milk.

After she had her second son 10 months ago, she was surprised to find she was producing more milk than he needed. She immediately started the process of becoming a registered donor for the Milk Bank of Florida, including providing medical information and getting tested.

“It feels like you’re failing your baby,” the Crestview mom said. “I just didn’t want any other moms to feel that way.

“I felt like this happened for a reason,” she added. “Maybe God put me in this situation to help these other moms. I felt very compelled to do so.”

While Prchal waited for the Milk Bank of Florida to process her registration, she reached out to a Facebook group of local moms and offered to help if they were having trouble. Three moms got back to her, two of whom had babies with gastrointestinal problems.

That’s how it came out that ever since, Prchal who works full-time, has two little boys, raises chickens and takes care of her elderly grandfather, has given away more than 2,000 ounces of breast milk to women in the Panhandle. She also goes to college full-time.

The freezer of Torri Prchal’s Crestview home is filled with breast milk that she plans to donate this spring to the Milk Bank of Florida. After struggling to feed her first son, the Crestview woman learned she had more than enough for her second one. Contributed photo

She sleeps about five hours a night and pumps for nearly that amount of time each day. She even pumps at work, wearing a special device that can be worn under clothing and is discreet.

Her coworkers, who are mostly older males, have seen her putting her breast milk in the freezer.

“Are you a cow?” one of them asked her.

“Yes, my name is Betsy,” she replied. “If you’re going to be weird about it, I’m just going to sneak some in your coffee.”

Later he apologized, telling her that his comment came out way worse than he wanted it to.

“He was more impressed than anything else,” she said. “It just kind of slipped out.”

Now that her son is close to being weaned, she plans to discontinue pumping soon and donate all of her frozen milk to the bank. At last count, she had more than 1,300 ounces in the deep freezer.

She’s glad she could help some babies and their moms, who were worried they weren’t able to give their children what they needed. In her opinion, moms spend too much time feeling bad about not doing enough for their children and not being able to breastfeed inspires a special guilt.

“You’re always enough,” she said.