Crestview man safe after boat capsizes

March 30, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

A Crestview man is fine after being missing for about four hours after his boat capsized during a recent trip on the Shoal River. Daniel Hunter was test driving a boat he had been working on along the Shoal River Tuesday, March 28, when the boat ran out of gas. The current in the river was strong because of recent rains, pulling his boat toward a downed tree as he was refueling it. Hunter thought the tree would just stop the boat until he was done refueling it, but instead the combination of the tree and the strong currents were enough to pull the boat underwater.