News

Crestview man charged with felony after traffic stop

January 4, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

A Crestview man was arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found an unlicensed firearm in his vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 1, during a traffic stop. Donte Marquis Corey, 22, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing or eluding police.