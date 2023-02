News

Crestview man arrested on drug charges following search

February 6, 2023 | Staff Reporters

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Crestview man following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview. Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force found Holt to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.