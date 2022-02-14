Crestview firm helps Good Samaritan honor ‘unknown infants’ with headstones

More than 35 years ago, Cathy Hall was five months pregnant and had already had two miscarriages.

She and her husband, Jeremy, hadn’t even told their family she was pregnant when she went into labor and delivered their stillborn son, Jeremy Wade Hall, on Jan. 19, 1986.

A family member helped them find a spot in Babyland at the Milton Cemetery, a section set aside for those who can’t afford to bury their infants.

One section of 40 graves is called Babyland in the Milton Cemetery. There is a second grouping of infants graves a few yards away and thats where J.W. Hall was buried in 1986. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Until early this year, J.W.’s grave was marked by a rippled concrete edgers and a green metal sign with his name on it. But when his parents came to visit his grave in January, they found a small headstone with his name on it.

“It really took us back,” said Jeremy. “We were overwhelmed at the fact that somebody would stop in and do that. We didn’t know who had done it.”

The headstones were provided through the City of Milton, with the help of a large donation from Gulf Coast Wilbert, a Crestview company. Private donations also helped.

Before the headstones were placed on Jan. 5 2022, small green markers identified each grave. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

They were laid at the head of the graves Jan. 5, after the cemetery manager, Christie Haarmaan, spent every free moment she could find researching and studying the 15-acre parcel, searching for babies’ graves.

“Christie worked continually to make sense of it,” said Stephen Prestesater, the public information officer for the city.

Of the more than 70 babies buried there, more than half are only known as “unknown infant,” on cemetery records. Those with recorded birth and death days lived a day, maybe two. An infant buried in 1985 was an abortion victim. His mom was 15 at the time.

Fifty headstones were donated and delivered quietly by Gulf Coast Wilbert in Crestview, whose owner did not want to be spotlighted for the generous act. They were laid on the babys graves Jan. 5. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Haarmann met that mom at her baby’s grave recently.

Many of the burials date back to the 1960s, with some stretching into later decades. A pair of twins who died in 1966 share one tiny gravesite.

Ask Haarmann, who juggles many duties in the city, why she put so much time and energy into this project, and her eyes fill with tears.

“I just have a heart for it,” she said. “I love people. I love to help out. I feel like I make a difference in the cemetery.

“I always get emotional about it,” she added. “I just love being out here and doing what I need to do to help these families take care of their loved ones out here.”

The headstones have helped. While many parents might not be aware that their child’s grave is now marked, the Halls were so touched that they wrote a letter to city hall, thanking everyone for their efforts.

“In all those years, we always wanted to get a headstone,” Jeremy said. “We didn’t have a lot of money.”

Soon after losing their son, the Halls went on to have a daughter, who is now 34. It’s been a long time since that sad day in January 1986. They don’t have any photos of Cathy pregnant with their son – they kept it quiet since she had already lost two other babies. They day after their baby died, Cathy’s sister gave birth.

It was a difficult time, Jeremy recalled. Their 34-year-old daughter now has a child of her own named Jeremy.

“It’s been a long time,” Jeremy said. “We had always planned (to get a headstone) but life happens.”