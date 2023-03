News

Crestview Fire Department calls increase in 2022

March 10, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The Crestview Fire Department had a busy 2022, averaging more than 12 calls a day last year. Crestview Fire Chief Anthony Holland recently provided a report on his department’s activities in 2022 to the Crestview City Council. In 2022, the department went on 3,387 EMS calls and 1,106 fire calls, for a total of 4,493 calls.