Sports

Crestview drops district semifinal to Tate

May 4, 2022 | Randy Dickson

It’s uncertain if members of the Crestview High School baseball team are familiar with Murphy’s Law, which states, “If it can go wrong, it will, and at the worst possible time.” Even if they aren’t they experienced Tuesday afternoon in Tuesday’s District 1-6A semifinal game at Pace High School. Hit batters, wild pitches and runners […]