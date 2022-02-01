Crestview city manager gets green light to explore partnership

The Crestview City Council gave the city manager the green light to work with Okaloosa Tax Collector Ben Anderson on plans for a new joint facility on city land.

Tentatively, the facility could go on land next to the Crestview Community Center.

City Manager Tim Bolduc told council members that Anderson had approached him last year and opened a conversation about relocating to the north end. The Tax Collector’s office has about 26,000 transactions a year, which would mean more visitors to the Crestview area.

The land around the community center can be used for certain government purposes. Bolduc said he didn’t want to move the city offices from their current location, but that the police department administration does need new quarters that meet current wind requirements.

“What I’m asking for you tonight is, ‘First of all, are you OK with it?’” Bolduc said. If so, he asked for their support to work with the county attorney to develop a memorandum of understanding to move forward with plans to construct a building on that property.

All plans and details will come back to the council for approval, he said.

The building would likely be two-story, if not taller.