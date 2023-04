Sports, tennis

Crestview boys and girls fall to Destin in tennis

April 6, 2023 | Randy Dickson

It was a tough afternoon for the Crestview High School tennis teams on Wednesday, April 5. The Bulldogs traveled south to Destin and took on the Sharks. In the end, it was the Sharks taking down the Bulldogs 4-3 in the boys and 5-2 in the girls.