Faith, News

Crestview area churches organizing an Easter sunrise service

March 17, 2023 | Staff Reporters

On Sunday, April 9, clergy from Crestview and surrounding communities will offer an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the pavilion at Old Spanish Trail on Stillwell Boulevard. The service will begin with a call-to-worship song led by combined choirs from several area churches and led by Pastor Sherrell Compton from New Life International Worship Center. Crestview Mayor JB Whitten will then make welcoming remarks, followed by an opening prayer by U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Retired) Rob Suggs.