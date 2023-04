News

Crestview affordable housing development begins construction

April 11, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Housing Trust Group (HTG), one of the nation’s largest developers of affordable housing, and AM Affordable Housing, a non-profit founded by NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, have closed on financing and commenced construction on a new Crestview project. Princeton Grove is a new $23.5 million affordable housing community on Aplin Road catering to seniors aged 62 and up along with senior veterans of the armed services in Crestview.