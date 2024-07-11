Crafty Bean to hold scrapbook retreat at local Airbnb in Florala

Join us for our 3rd Annual Crafty Bean Crop. This weekend scrapbook retreat is the perfect opportunity to have the staycation you’ve been wanting while creatively expressing yourself and meeting new artistic people. The third annual crop will take place Sept. 20-22, 2024, at the Guest Suites of Florala, located downtown at 23206 Fifth Ave, Florala, AL 36442.

Sandi Scroggins, the owner of Craft World and The Crafty Bean, is thrilled to put this event on again and help create an atmosphere for creative people to express themselves together and document their memories imaginatively in a scrapbook.

cropped image of designer adding clouds to scrapbooking handmade postcard

“I’m most excited for people to come together and finish their projects,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins loves to foster this community of crafters and encourage each of them to be creative in their own original way.

Croppers are encouraged to bring their scrapbooking projects, photos, paper, stickers, etc. Craft World is located five doors down from where the retreat will be taking place, so if croppers run out of supplies, they can pick up whatever they need at Craft World and get a 10% discount.

The theme for the weekend will be Las Vegas, so get ready for some fun.

There will be two croppers at each table with a maximum of 50 croppers.

Cropped shot of women making homemade scrapbooking album from paper. DIY, hobby concept, gift idea, decor with handcraft attributes, home production, the process of creation, creativity.

The Guest Suites of Florala has plenty of fun things to do such as skeeball, a pool table, ping-pong table, dart board, puzzle table, an old-fashioned jukebox and six bicycles for participants to utilize.

A continental breakfast will be served every morning and coffee will be available all day. All other meals will be on your own.

The crop registration is $99. If croppers would like to stay overnight at Guest Suites of Florala, it is an extra $200.

Overnight accommodations will be at the Guest Suites of Florala, where the crop is occurring, as well as other Airbnb’s in the surrounding area.

There are a couple of single rooms, but the majority are shared. When registering, please enter the name(s) of the people you would like to share with and your email address. The rooms can sleep two to six people.

mosaic with pictures of different places and landscapes, shot by myself, simulating a wall of snapshots uploaded to social networking services

The room that sleeps 6 has a kitchen. If you are willing to share a queen bed, please contact Scroggins for discount pricing.

Please contact Scroggins with any questions by calling or texting (360) 870-8182 or emailing info@thecraftybean.com

The crop is put on by The Crafty Bean. Craft World is a subsidiary of The Crafty Bean.

